You are in your second year of this Tostitos partnership. You must really love the chip!

Are you kidding? I love [them]. My favorite's the scoops because they're really easy — you get a whole lot of guacamole, and you don't have to worry about breaking your chip.

Now you have a special recipe for guacamole, I understand.

It's delicious, and if I tell you, I'd have to kill everybody! We use the serrano peppers instead of the jalapeño. [That] makes it a little spicy, but not biting.

For this campaign, you were working with Sofia Reyes. She is a beautiful personality. What was it like working with her?

Well, if she was about 20 years older ... No, she's absolutely beautiful, both inside and out. She's really fun to work with, and we laughed a lot.

And were you eating a lot of Tostitos on set?

Oh, absolutely. I eat Tostitos all the time. Some of the [other brands of] chips, they either have too much salt or not enough salt. Tostitos has just the right amount, because if you have guacamole, [or another dip], it has the right amount of salt to go with it. Now [at my age], I got to watch [my] salt [intake].

What are your favorite onset snacks?

Really, Tostitos, and they go with anything. Chips and dips, and guacamole. A lot of times, I see what the caterer has as far as dips and desserts and stuff. Those are most of the snacks. My favorite drink is Sprite and cranberry juice.

Let's talk about Cinco de Mayo, which is the raison d'être of this partnership [with Tostitos]. Do you have a favorite Cinco de Mayo memory, growing up?

It was family, that was Cinco de Mayo. Cinco de Mayo was a massive celebration of — everybody thinks it's Mexican Independence Day, but it's not. It's a battle. It was a [Battle of Puebla] where the Mexicans actually drove the French out. We won a big battle over the French, but it wasn't our independence day. Independence day is September 16. It was a great celebration.

Other than Tostitos, what is traditionally on your Cinco de Mayo spread?

Definitely guacamole, [and all] kinds of dishes that are traditionally Mexican, the moles and the enchiladas. At Trejo's Tacos, we definitely do a lot of enchiladas and tacos.