Romy Guiot's Spring Baking Championship Scandal, Explained

Contains spoilers for Season 8 Episode 10 of "Spring Baking Championship"

Food Network competition shows like "Spring Baking Championship" have been renewed season after season in part because while many people come for the food, they stay for the drama. The shows are constructed in a way that gets you deeply invested in the competitors, so much so that you may find yourself yelling at the TV. It's kind of like watching the Olympics and being appalled when someone who is a master of their craft makes the smallest mistake, only in this case it's about an intricate recipe.

Instead of yelling at the TV, some people take to Twitter to express their opinions, and it's clear that people are heavily invested in "Spring Baking Championship," especially after a dramatic Season 8 finale. "I guess you can serve undercooked cheesecake and win $25,000. Sweet! There's hope for all of us! What a joke. ROMY WAS ROBBED," wrote one fan. The tweet is a reference to when the eventual winner of the show, Jaleesa Mason, undercooked a cheesecake, but still made it through to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, Romauld Guiot consistently made show-stopping desserts but ended up walking off the show right before the final bake.