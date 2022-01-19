Spring Baking Championship Season 8: Release Date, Contestants, And More - What We Know So Far

By this time last year, the seventh season of Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship" had already been announced by Discovery+. This was sweet news for fans of the franchise, which is part of Food Network's larger "Baking Championship" collection of programming (via Casting Crane) and began with "Holiday Baking Championship" in 2014. As fans well know, the series quickly spawned a Halloween version, a kids' version and ultimately, the spring-centric version of which many are now anxiously awaiting news of an eighth season.

But fans may wish to consider that Food Network's announcement of the release date of the seventh season actually arrived on the early side, on January 13, 2021 (via Discovery Press Web). By contrast, the release date announcements for Seasons 5 and 6 did not arrive until February. Since both Seasons 5 and Season 6 premiered in March, whereas Season 7 premiered on February 22, it seems reasonable to surmise that the fact that there has not yet been a release date announcement with regard to Season 8 may reflect nothing more than a release date for Season 8 that is currently penciled in for sometime after February.

Although nothing can be "official" until there has been an official announcement by the network and its streaming platform partner, here is what we know so far about Season 8 of "Spring Baking Championship," including its release date, its contestants, its host, its judges, and more (including what might be the grand prize this go-round).