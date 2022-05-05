Emeril Lagasse Just Shared An Olive Oil Cake Recipe For Mother's Day

Mother's Day is creeping up on us fast, and if you are still looking for a way to celebrate and maybe impress the moms in your life with your cooking skills, Emeril Lagasse has a sweet way to do so. Whether you're planning a Mother's Day breakfast, a fancy brunch, afternoon tea, or a family picnic to celebrate mom, you might want to incorporate Lagasse's olive oil cake recipe.

Like many other celebrity chefs, Lagasse learned his way around a kitchen thanks to his mom, Hilda Lagasse. Per Britannica, Lagasse was just 7-years-old when his mom showed him the ins and outs of crafting vegetable soup. It wasn't perfection at first, but Lagasse recalls his mom's patience and passion for cooking when he was just learning. In fact, the celebrity chef gives his mom all the credit for instructing and entrusting him with her family recipes that are steeped in her Portuguese heritage (via Dignity Memorial).

While we don't know if these individual-sized olive oil cakes are part of that maternal treasure trove, they definitely look delicious, and we think you will appreciate the preferred cooking method recommended by the seasoned chef.