What Fans Need To Know About José Andrés' New Documentary

As chefs stirred the enormous paella pans stationed in front of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., the wafting aroma did more than create a hunger for all the guests. With the National Geographic documentary "We Feed People" set to premiere, that gigantic visual stood as a reminder that José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team choose to make a difference one plate at a time. According to the Washingtonian, the celebrity-packed debut was more than just a red carpet event. It was a time to reflect on the mission, the man, and the collaborative effort to convey Andrés' concept of "food is love."

When World Central Kitchen began its efforts in 2010, the concept was simple. Hungry people need food, and cooks could solve that immediate problem. The notion has reached across the globe wherever and whenever a need arises. Since the organization believes that food is hope, it leverages its chefs within local communities and its logistics to alleviate one issue during chaotic times. Even if the problems are overwhelming, one plate of food can be the bright spot to spark an element of change.