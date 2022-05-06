What Fans Need To Know About José Andrés' New Documentary
As chefs stirred the enormous paella pans stationed in front of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., the wafting aroma did more than create a hunger for all the guests. With the National Geographic documentary "We Feed People" set to premiere, that gigantic visual stood as a reminder that José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team choose to make a difference one plate at a time. According to the Washingtonian, the celebrity-packed debut was more than just a red carpet event. It was a time to reflect on the mission, the man, and the collaborative effort to convey Andrés' concept of "food is love."
When World Central Kitchen began its efforts in 2010, the concept was simple. Hungry people need food, and cooks could solve that immediate problem. The notion has reached across the globe wherever and whenever a need arises. Since the organization believes that food is hope, it leverages its chefs within local communities and its logistics to alleviate one issue during chaotic times. Even if the problems are overwhelming, one plate of food can be the bright spot to spark an element of change.
We Feed The People goes on a humanitarian journey
Directed by Ron Howard, National Geographic Films describes "We Feed People" as an exploration into the 12-year journey of World Central Kitchen as well as a glimpse into the man who started the concept. Although not intended to be a biopic documentary, the charitable organization and the man are and will be forever intertwined. Without José Andrés' vision, the nonprofit would not be the global force that it is today.
In a recent Variety review, it appears that the film looks beyond the accolades given to both the Nobel Peace Prize nominee and the charitable organization. The ability to see solutions in the midst of mayhem seems to be the force that creates meaningful change. More importantly, the concept of a team helping to pave the solution within communities is woven into the storytelling. Putting aside the political minefields, the heart of the story is choosing charitable action and putting the needs of others first. If food is hope, this 90-minute documentary looks to nourish the viewer and create a hunger for change.
José Andrés seeks simple solutions for world problems
As "We Feed People" is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27, José Andrés has an additional opportunity to vocalize his plea to make meaningful change across the globe. While World Central Kitchen seems to instantly appear on the ground in moments of crisis, that humanitarian effort is more than a sound bite on the evening news. It is a commitment to nourish those in need by utilizing chefs around them.
During a recent interview with GQ, Andrés referred to World Central Kitchen as "the Airbnb or Uber of relief." While that turn of the phrase might cause pause, it epitomizes the concept. From employing local chefs to serve thousands to dreaming of a paella pan that could feed the world, the idea of solving a problem with an innovative solution might be right in front of people's eyes. Making strategic choices is key to the program's success. While the documentary can only cover so much in 90 minutes, the story doesn't end when the credits roll.
How José Andrés lends a hand to the plight in Ukraine
When José Andrés appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," his shirt read "Fight Like Ukrainians." Simple in its message, that sentiment is similar to the driving force behind World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is highlighted in "We Feed People." With the current plight in Ukraine, Andrés and WCK have been part of the efforts to feed and support those in need. As GQ reported, Polish chefs served tens of thousands of meals, and everyone looked to offer comfort through a warm meal.
During the Colbert interview, Andrés said he was tired of seeing big problems, yet no one was providing a simple solution. He, as a cook, knows food, and that the simple act of providing food to those in a moment of crisis is a meaningful solution that he can, does, and will address. For him, it is about showing up in times of need. While Andrés might have a more visual platform, the sentiment behind his words can spark a change for many people. Although it might take a village to raise a family, a community's strength is built on everyone coming together to find nourishment at the table. Even Twitter was impressed by World Central Kitchen's meals for Ukraine!