Read This Before Trying Dutch Bros.' First Energy Drink

Dutch Bros. Coffee has established quite a name for itself in terms of its espresso products. In fact, the Oregon-based coffee company utilizes a three-bean blend from Brazil, Colombia, and El Salvador, according to its website, with some of Dutch Bros. most popular menu items including its Dutch Freeze and Nitro Cold Brew, which people love for its foamy finish on top.

However, the coffee chain will be rolling out its own energy drink beverage this summer. Other coffee chains, notably Starbucks, have rolled out energy drinks in the past, so this doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Dutch Bros. has always been likened to the leading coffee company, with consumers frequently comparing the brands' products in terms of both taste and quality (via Coffee Geek TV).

Now, the West Coast chain has a product to rival Starbucks' BAYA Energy Drink line, which is sold in cans and contains 160 milligrams of caffeine (via Starbucks). In fact, the High Dive Rebel Drink has already been launched in stores. Here's what customers need to know before getting their hands on the new beverage.