Yes, Cup Noodles Really Dropped A Ramen-Inspired Makeup Collection

Over the years, cosmetics companies have found quite a bit of product inspiration in grocery aisles. Whether you favor high-brow department store brands or the more affordable drug store variety, you can rest assured that you'll come across a lipstick or eyeshadow named after food. After all, candy colors pop. Mangos, melons, berries, and citrus all possess fun and flirty hues and scents. And nothing conjures up an earthy tone faster than a moniker linked to coffee, spices, or the cocoa bean.

Some makeup manufacturers like to venture beyond nature's food offerings and explore pop culture's epicurean treats — and the results can be quirky, fun, and more than a little surprising. One of the strangest food and beauty collabs was Glamlite's eyeshadow palette shaped like a pizza, which contained colors based on toppings like sausage, mushroom, and red onion. HipDot launched its Peeps makeup collection; Morphe came out with Lucky Charms-inspired beauty products; and e.l.f. Cosmetics collaborated with Dunkin'. HipDot's newest venture, however, may be the most surprising of all.