Why Customers Aren't Staying Loyal To Their Favorite Food Brands

Brand loyalty has become less of a value that consumers hold dear in recent years. Campaign reports that this trend started when many folks lost their jobs and the supply chain saw unprecedented disruptions, such as those causing expected grocery shortages in 2022. At the time, any alternative options to spending seemed worthwhile and many shoppers jumped ship on their favorite brands in order to easily get the products they needed. While the crippling job market accounted for many individuals searching out cheaper brands, some social aspects drew shoppers back to certain goods.

Brands that took particular stands on cultural and social justice issues received favorable responses from buyers, driving some business back (via Campaign). While certain companies promoted particular ideologies and stances, that tactic might not easily hold consumers over either. According to a report published in Ivey Business Journal, shoppers these days may have a much more fluid, loose approach to shopping than they did in the past, making it more difficult for businesses to hold onto valued customers. While this trend affects shoppers across all markets, the food industry proves especially interesting because one particular feature keeps customers locked in on their favorite brand.