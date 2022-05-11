If You've Ever Wanted To Stay At A Mike's Hard House, Now's Your Chance

Pool parties and cookouts with friends are a quintessential part of summer — and Mike's Hard is giving its customers just that experience. In celebration of the new Mike's Hard summer drink lineup, which includes the launch of slushy-inspired Mike's Hard Freeze, the brand has created a pop-up summer getaway.

The Mike's Hard Freeze House in Los Angeles has everything from a pool to a "sampling kitchen" and even an arcade room, according to a press release sent to Mashed. Most notably, the setup includes different rooms that correspond with each one of its new Freeze flavors: Red, White, Blue, and Pink.

The brand has already put in lots of effort to hype up the new product that inspired this pop-up, such as with '90s-inspired music videos promoting Hard Freeze, which "tastes like your favorite slushy flavors from back in the day," but with 5% ABV, according the company's website. If you're a millennial who grew up on 1990s boybands and dance hits, fashion, and video games, Mike's Hard's upcoming house experience just might remind you of your youth. Here's how to get a chance to stay there.