Mike's Hard Lemonade Senior Brand Manager Reveals Its Summer Drink Lineup - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell us about the launch of the brand's new drink, Mike's Hard Freeze?

To kick things off with Mike's Hard Freeze, the latest innovation in our Mike's portfolio, where this innovation came from is that we saw consumers really being drawn and were passionate about throwback flavors. In fact, 71% of consumers actually crave nostalgic flavors because it reminds them of simpler times. It was with that insight in mind that we decided to launch Mike's Hard Freeze that tastes just like your favorite slushie flavors from back in the day. It comes in four refreshing throwback flavors: Blue Freeze, Red Freeze, White Freeze, and Pink Freeze. All four flavors are available in our 12-count variety pack. And then we're also selling blue freeze and red freeze as 23 and a half ounce single serves.

You might be asking why it is called Mike's Hard Freeze, right? The product is clearly not frozen, and that's because the flavors are inspired by those slushie flavors that are typically consumed frozen. With Mike's Hard Freeze, we've given consumers a convenient way to enjoy those classic flavors, but straight out of the can and straight out of the fridge. What we say about Mike's Hard Freeze is that it delivers all of the flavor without the brain freeze.

Could you tell me a little bit more about the inspiration for the line? I know you've mentioned that consumers, specifically 71%, crave nostalgia, but I wanted to hear more about the background of that.

One of the things that we pride ourselves in is creating great flavorful beverages for our consumers and really keeping our pulse on consumer trends. With all the challenges that we saw in the pandemic, we saw consumers really gravitating towards nostalgia and that joy of simpler times. [Keeping] that insight in mind is why we created Freeze. You'll also see that theme carried through when it comes to our marketing.

Freeze is inherently a nostalgic product. We wanted to have a nostalgic marketing campaign to support the launch, so we're leaning hard into the power of the '90s, because we see [that decade] trending all across culture. Whether it's fashion, TV shows coming back, [or] music, we think the '90s is a great power to engage our core consumer, who've been fans with us since the product was launched in 1999 and were 21 at that time, [along with] the next generation of consumers who are just turning 21 now.