Hi-Chew Wants To Send You On Vacation -- Here's How To Enter

Have you ever wanted to sleep wrapped up in a packet of Hi-Chew? Well, now you can. Earlier today, Hi-Chew revealed in a press release that they are conducting a sweepstake from now through April 26. The winner of the sweepstakes will be treated to a two-night holiday at the Hi-Chew house in Palm Springs, California.

The house has been redesigned by Hi-Chew just for this event. Each of its three bedrooms has been redone to have the candy's branding all over it. The press release explains that "The Blue Raspberry room will feature whimsical sweet and tart decor, while the Rainbow Sherbet room highlights the magic of color, and the Blue Hawaii room brings you right to the tropics." They have even gone as far as to fill the pool with Hi-Chew floaties.

The winner will be able to visit the house with five guests, gorge on complimentary Hi-Chews, and win undefined items that the press release insists on calling "swag."