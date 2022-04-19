Hi-Chew Wants To Send You On Vacation -- Here's How To Enter
Have you ever wanted to sleep wrapped up in a packet of Hi-Chew? Well, now you can. Earlier today, Hi-Chew revealed in a press release that they are conducting a sweepstake from now through April 26. The winner of the sweepstakes will be treated to a two-night holiday at the Hi-Chew house in Palm Springs, California.
The house has been redesigned by Hi-Chew just for this event. Each of its three bedrooms has been redone to have the candy's branding all over it. The press release explains that "The Blue Raspberry room will feature whimsical sweet and tart decor, while the Rainbow Sherbet room highlights the magic of color, and the Blue Hawaii room brings you right to the tropics." They have even gone as far as to fill the pool with Hi-Chew floaties.
The winner will be able to visit the house with five guests, gorge on complimentary Hi-Chews, and win undefined items that the press release insists on calling "swag."
Who can enter the fantasy house?
The act of entering the Willy Wonka-like sweepstake is simple enough. You visit the website Hi-Chew.com/fantasy, fill out a form that asks why you love Hi-Chew, and press submit. However, there seems to be conflicting information regarding who can enter the sweepstakes. In the promotional material of the press release, it's specifically stated that the sweepstake is "available to the public nationwide." Yet the rules and conditions for the sweepstakes make it seem more confined.
Under the section that details eligibility for the sweepstakes, the rule-makers begin with "Open to legal residents of Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada who are 25 years or older." There isn't a clause indicating that this is because of local regulations. So, it does not appear to be nationwide. Several people have already responded with disappointment to Hi-Chew's Instagram announcement. "I'm mad only open to CA AZ NV," one wrote. "This me and my sister's favorite candy every road trip we snacking on em." Another asked, "Did I read correctly that this is only open to residents of CA, AZ, and NV?" Then, they appended a sad emoji to convey how harrowing the disappointment was. However, it seems that if you are a resident of one of those states you can enjoy your favorite Hi-Chew flavor while you enter for a chance to win the getaway.