The Verdict Is In For Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Trial

Mario Batali, the former Iron Chef who once ran a string of successful restaurants, hasn't been exactly flavor of the month in the food world for quite some time now. In the late 20-teens, a number of disturbing allegations surfaced about how he treated his female employees, and last year he and his business partners had to fork over $600,000 in a settlement with former employees (both men and women) who claimed that they'd been sexually harassed on the job. (This was peanuts, however, when compared to the $5.25 million he'd been compelled to cough up a decade ago when accused of cheating employees out of their rightfully-earned tips.)

It wasn't only those who worked for Batali who had complaints about his alleged inappropriate actions, though. Recently he's been in court to stand trial on charges of groping a woman who wanted to take a picture of the celebrity chef. If he were to be found guilty of these latest charges, he'd be facing a possible prison sentence and would likely be added to his state's sex offender registry. Well, after just a single day of deliberation – Batali having waived his right to a trial by jury - the verdict is in.