Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About Its German Frozen Foods

Aldi's biannual German Week is back for 2022, running May 4 through May 11 and featuring a plethora of food products celebrating all things Deutschland. Many items are labeled with the Deutsche Küche brand name and because Aldi is a German-based company, Aldi Things claims that they are of "high quality and fairly authentic." While some products are located in the special Aldi Finds aisle, others can be found in the frozen food aisle.

When Aldi announced the start of German Week on its Instagram account last Wednesday, many shoppers rejoiced. "My favorite time at ALDI!! Love me some schnitzel, spaetzle, and those coconut spritz cookies are my favorite thing in the world," wrote one user, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. One week later, if a recent Instagram post from @aldifavoritefinds tells us anything, it's that German Week appears to have been a total hit this year, especially in the frozen food section.