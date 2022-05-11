Panera Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich And Twitter Is Thrilled

What do you think of when someone mentions Panera? Chances are, aside from soup and chunks of crusty bread, you probably thought of sandwiches. Panera is known for them, from classic grilled cheeses to elaborate chicken salad sandwiches. But there's one fan-favorite that's making a triumphant and long-awaited return back to the menu and the hands of sandwich-loving Panera fanatics all across the country.

In case you don't remember what the Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich is, Panera describes it as having smoked and pulled chicken, chipotle sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and basil between black pepper-infused focaccia. Much to the disappointment of Panera customers, the sandwich was discontinued earlier in the year, joining the long list of other discontinued Panera products like the Sierra Turkey Sandwich and the Red Velvet Crinkle Cookie (per Spoon University).

But according to Chew Boom, it seems that the sandwich is making its way back to the menu. In fact, the company wants to keep up the social media hype of this fan-favorite focaccia by giving out free — yes, free — sandwiches, with a few catches, of course.