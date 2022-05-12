Why Claudia Sandoval Made Gordon Ramsay Tamales On Master Chef - Exclusive

It's hard to turn a blind eye to Claudia Sandoval. The "MasterChef" winner's chili-pepper red hair helps. But mostly, it's impossible to bypass Sandoval because she radiates gusto. Step into her radius and you're acutely aware you're around someone who was predestined to think about, make, and teach us how to dish out incredible food.

If you go back far enough, Sandoval's origin story really entails learning to make her abuela's food as a child — a culinary heritage that centers her to this day. "When I think of myself as a chef and what I want to portray through my food, I want to respect the recipes and the flavors and the ingredients that are used in those very traditional [dishes], but present them in a way that they look a little bit more elevated, a little bit more modern, a little bit more — whatever you want to call it," Sandoval told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "But when you taste it, it's going to taste like exactly what my grandma would've fed you."

That's the philosophy that guided her even before we knew who she was, from watching her on "MasterChef: Latino," "Worst Cooks in America," "Chopped," or as the host of the new Discovery+ series, "Taste of the Border." It's this philosophy that also got Sandoval cast as a contestant on "MasterChef" Season 6 in the first place, which took her straight to the finale where she chose to present Gordon Ramsay with tamales as her appetizer in a very bold move.