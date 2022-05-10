MasterChef Winner Claudia Sandoval On Taste Of The Border, Regional Foods, And Perfect Mole - Exclusive Interview

What is that history?

Maíz [corn] used to be money. It used to be the most expensive amount of currency with ... the Aztecs, the Mayans, the Olmecas, and Toltecs. So maíz was critically important.

In fact, when tamales were first made, they were an offering to the gods. So I know that, to Gordon Ramsay, [tamales didn't have that worth], because of the way that Mexican food has been portrayed in the United States. ... It has been presented as of little value. But cultural food, Colombian food, Mexican food, South American food, Central American food, and really food from all over the world is incredibly valuable.

And when we look at some of the history behind our food ... Think about it, I served him something that my ancestors would've served to the gods. How much more respectful could I have been? ... I stand by what I said to him that day: "I'm never going to shy away from my culture and from my roots and from portraying that in the best way that I can." And if I can change his mind, that a tamale can be worthy of one of the best cooking competitions in the world, then I've done my job.

That's exactly what I'm hoping to do through this new show, to [demonstrate] that these border regions aren't just ... Let's stop reducing them to the two minutes that you hear on the news that is bad, that is all about crime, that is all about the bad things that are happening at the border. Because the borders are also full of incredible people like me, like the chefs that I know, and like all of the incredible people that I met on this show [while] filming it. [They] are not only making a name for themselves but [also] for their communities, for their culture. And [they] are really changing the perspective of people [on the border] and [those regions are] blowing up and [those people are] creating this amazing food revolution, that few people are really ... privy to. That now, unfortunately, I'm exposing.