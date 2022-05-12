Judy Joo Takes Us Behind The Cameras On Iron Chef - Exclusive

Take it from Judy Joo. Filming a cooking competition is "a lot for somebody to take in that hasn't had a lot of television experience." That's something her sous chef, Jamie, learned the hard way. On his first time accompanying her while filming "Iron Chef" in New York, Joo dished to Mashed that "he freaked out!" The chef remembered, "It was very much lights, camera, action. [There were] 20, 25 cameras on you, roaming cameras in your face. You have Alton Brown making funny commentary and teasing you the entire time."

Such conditions, in and of themselves, are certainly sub-optimal, especially for a camera-shy chef. But, on the day in question, Joo's sous chef also had an accident. "He cut himself very badly and spaced out," she remembered. "He had stage fright and he was looking in the air at one of the lights, bleeding with his mouth open. We were screaming his name, 'Come back to us, come back to us,' trying to snap him out of it." It took Jamie a minute to come to, Joo said. "I think it was the shock of cutting himself, he was bleeding, the medics all over him, he's under all these hot lights. We were all covered in sweat," Joo told Mashed. "My other sous chef hit him on the back to bring him back, and then he clicked back to us."

