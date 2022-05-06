Judy Joo Talks Iron Chef, Food Critics, And Mother's Day - Exclusive Interview

You've described getting cast on "Iron Chef UK" as your big break. As you reflect on that journey, do you have memories from the show that keep coming back to you?

That's a classic example of panicked learning, of like, "Oh my God, I've landed this role, and do I deserve it?" [It was a lot of] second-guessing myself and practicing and getting all the timings right [and] working with my team and rehearsing things and toning down the recipes, making sure that everything tasted fantastic and looked even better. [I had to add] those creative touches and [keep] doing everything and anything that I could to prepare myself and my team to win.

When you were filming "Iron Chef," you said in an interview once that one of your sous chefs cut himself and started bleeding over the place. What was that like for you? Talking about panicked learning!

That was Jamie. Yeah, he freaked out! That was actually funny, that was in New York. It's a lot for somebody to take in that hasn't had a lot of television experience, [and] that was his first time as one of my sous chefs filming in New York at The Food Network. It was very much lights, camera, action. [There were] 20, 25 cameras on you, roaming cameras in your face. You have Alton Brown making funny commentary and teasing you the entire time. He cut himself very badly and spaced out.

He had stage fright and he was looking in the air at one of the lights, bleeding with his mouth open. We were screaming his name, "Come back to us, come back to us," trying to snap him out of it. I think it was the shock of cutting himself, he was bleeding, the medics all over him, he's under all these hot lights. We were all covered in sweat. My other sous chef hit him on the back to bring him back, and then they clicked back to us. He was gone for a minute or something, yeah. I forgot about that. We should tease them about that one.

Does having experience competing on "Iron Chef" give you a different perspective when you get to the judges' table?

100%. I think that no one should judge that hasn't ever competed, honestly, because you can't appreciate it. You don't have that 360 view that lets you understand the blood, sweat, and tears that literally went into making that plate, and [you can't understand] how hard it is to produce five dishes in one hour using that one ingredient, and the creativity and the planning and the practice and all of that stuff — everything that is involved in getting those dishes out. You don't have the right lens of empathy to be able to judge it fairly. In the same way, I don't think critics should be food critics unless they've worked in the kitchen. They don't understand it.