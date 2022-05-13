Duff Goldman Shares His Favorite Family Recipe To Cook At Home - Exclusive

Duff Goldman is known as the master of creating elaborate cakes. His incredible work has been showcased on his hit Food Network show "Ace of Cakes" and, with each new offering, he continues to shock and awe with what he can do for desserts. Not to mention, the talent has hosted "Kids Baking Championship" as well as "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Spring Baking Championship," so Goldman certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sweet stuff.

But for this baking genius, it's not just all about the sugary treats. He's also a savory chef and loves to cook at home as well, as seen on his new show "Ace of Taste," whether he's sharing a great meal with his family or his community at large.

As he spends so much time in the kitchen, Mashed wanted to know what Goldman's favorite family recipe happens to be. And there's certainly one he loves to make time and time again, as he shared in an exclusive interview.