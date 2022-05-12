Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.

One particular Arby's menu item disgusted patrons more than any other. In a recent Mashed poll, 37% of respondents noted that they couldn't stomach the Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich, an Arby's offering that came with diced chicken, red grapes, apples, celery, pecans, lettuce, and honey wheat bread. Some hated it for the flavor, but others noted that the sandwich didn't even come with enough fillings. One Trip Advisor review took aim at the item, claiming Arby's seriously skimped on the fillings in the sandwich and further noting that it had an overall bland taste.

The sandwich appears to come and go with the seasons, and with summer almost here, it looks like Arby's is bringing it back once more, even if it continues to beguile diners (via Thrillist).