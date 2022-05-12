Alton Brown Teases Big Format Change For Netflix's Iron Chef Reboot

"Good Eats" star Alton Brown is used to being a one-man show, but he is embracing a change of pace for the reboot of "Iron Chef America" on Netflix. "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" will be co-hosted by "Top Chef" Season 10 winner Kristin Kish (via Entertainment Weekly). Although Brown and Kish may seem like an odd pairing, the "Cutthroat Kitchen" host told Entertainment Weekly that they make a great team. "We are better together than I ever was by myself, and that takes a lot for me to say," Brown told the outlet.

The celebrity chef added that Netflix's reboot will have more of a human element to it than the show that preceded it, which seems to be Kish's specialty."As a restaurant chef, she's really there to help communicate those stories, which is an added dimension that we really never had time to get into before," Brown further told Entertainment Weekly.

Brown will have the same role as he did on the original show, communicating what the chefs are doing to the viewers and explaining the roles of ingredients that they may have never heard of before (via USA Today). Now, all that is left to be revealed is the five new Iron Chefs that will be introduced to viewers during the series premiere on June 15.