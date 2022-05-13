If You've Ever Wanted A Dairy Queen Blizzard Named After You, Here's Your Chance

A Blizzard is coming, and it could have your name all over it. Dairy Queen, one of our favorite purveyors of soft-serve ice cream, recently announced they are auctioning off the opportunity to name a Blizzard on their new summer Blizzard Treat Menu. The Dairy Queen Blizzard first graced the fast food chain's menu in 1985, according to its website, and has been an anchor menu item ever since. It quickly rose in popularity because. really, who could possibly resist a cup of soft-serve ice cream blended with your favorite cookie and candy pieces? And to boot, it's so thick, you could turn the cup that contains it upside down with the spoon still in it, and nothing falls out. An ice cream miracle for sure.

Speaking of miracles, that's exactly why Dairy Queen is offering fans of this frozen treat the opportunity to bid on naming one. The official ice cream partner of Major League Baseball is raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a nonprofit that raises money for 170 children's hospitals in the United States and Canada, through this first-ever All-Star auction. So, what do you have to do to participate and when does bidding get underway?