If You've Ever Wanted A Dairy Queen Blizzard Named After You, Here's Your Chance
A Blizzard is coming, and it could have your name all over it. Dairy Queen, one of our favorite purveyors of soft-serve ice cream, recently announced they are auctioning off the opportunity to name a Blizzard on their new summer Blizzard Treat Menu. The Dairy Queen Blizzard first graced the fast food chain's menu in 1985, according to its website, and has been an anchor menu item ever since. It quickly rose in popularity because. really, who could possibly resist a cup of soft-serve ice cream blended with your favorite cookie and candy pieces? And to boot, it's so thick, you could turn the cup that contains it upside down with the spoon still in it, and nothing falls out. An ice cream miracle for sure.
Speaking of miracles, that's exactly why Dairy Queen is offering fans of this frozen treat the opportunity to bid on naming one. The official ice cream partner of Major League Baseball is raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a nonprofit that raises money for 170 children's hospitals in the United States and Canada, through this first-ever All-Star auction. So, what do you have to do to participate and when does bidding get underway?
Dairy Queen's All Star Summer auction details
According to Dairy Queen's announcement, bidding will open on May 16th. If you're the highest bidder of the VIP Summer Box, you'll get to rename one of the Summer Blizzard Menu items. But that's not all. This "Honorary Blizzard Treat" and the name of your choice will be featured on DQ.com and DQ's social channels during the month of June. There's also a VIP Blizzard Treat Pass valued at $5,000 included in this win that will allow you to order up a Blizzard whenever you get the hankering or perhaps organize a group outing and treat your friends. Additionally, there's some customized swag, with the highlight being a poster with your honorary blizzard treat name emblazoned across it.
And if you don't have enough Benjamin Franklins to bid on the VIP box, Dairy Queen is also auctioning off an Ultimate All-Star Summer Box and an All-Star Summer Box. Both come with a custom DQ baseball jersey to wear when you are rooting on your favorite team, treat passes of varying amounts to spend on their Blizzard menu, and some fun summer activities like a portable projector and corn hole set. Bidding will conclude on May 21 at 9:00 a.m. PST, so if you plan on making a play for naming rights for one of DQ's summer blizzards, you may want to bookmark Dairy Queen All-Star Summer. Good luck!