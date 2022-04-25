What You Need To Know About Dairy Queen's New Summer Blizzards
We're still a few calendar flips away from the official start of summer, which Farmers Almanac says falls on Tuesday, June 21 this year. For those that prefer to spend their days lounging out by the pool, the remaining eight weeks of spring might feel like they're going by agonizingly slow. But Dairy Queen is getting a head start on celebrating summertime. It has already rolled out its summer Blizzard lineup at stores across the country. The "All-Star" menu consists of four returning flavors and two newbies for a total of six limited-edition Blizzard treats that, as Thrillist writes, "boasts a summer nostalgia of sorts."
Customers venturing out to either a "treat only" Dairy Queen or one of the chain's Grill & Chill locations will likely recognize the festival-inspired Cotton Candy Blizzard, which has been a major crowd-pleaser for DQ customers since at least 2015 and is currently the ice cream shop's April Blizzard of the Month. The fan-favorite flavor is back along with the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard that Dairy Queen's website describes as a combination of "red, delicious, sweet cherry and decadent choco-chunks with our signature soft serve," as well as the Girl Scout Thin Mint Blizzard that has been a seasonal staple since debuting in 2008. Rounding out the list of returners is the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard that takes after Nestle's popular ice cream truck treat of the same name.
Dairy Queen is ushering in summer with its new Oreo Dirty Pie and Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzards
This year, DQ is trying to take customers back to their summer camp days with its Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard that blends gummy worms, fudge crumbles, and pieces of Oreo cookie into its famous soft serve. Per Thrillist, the nostalgic treat is making its debut along with the new Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard, which the Dairy Queen website describes as a "decadent treat with layers of iconic flavors" that come from pieces of cheesecake and bits of fudge-covered caramel.
For those that are intrigued by the new players in Dairy Queen's 2022 "All-Star" Summer lineup but want a sense of what they taste like, a few ice cream lovers have already given the duo of treats a try and have graciously shared their thoughts about them online. The Impulsive Buy found the Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard to be worthy of a 9-out-of-10 rating, though YouTuber Redneck Snack wasn't quite as pleased. He scored it a 6.5 out of 10, noting in his review that, while he enjoyed the concoction, it was also "the most difficult Blizzard [he's] ever had in terms of trying to eat it" due to the gummy worms being hard to chew. The YouTuber much preferred the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard, which, in a separate video, he awarded a score of 8.5 out of 10.