What You Need To Know About Dairy Queen's New Summer Blizzards

We're still a few calendar flips away from the official start of summer, which Farmers Almanac says falls on Tuesday, June 21 this year. For those that prefer to spend their days lounging out by the pool, the remaining eight weeks of spring might feel like they're going by agonizingly slow. But Dairy Queen is getting a head start on celebrating summertime. It has already rolled out its summer Blizzard lineup at stores across the country. The "All-Star" menu consists of four returning flavors and two newbies for a total of six limited-edition Blizzard treats that, as Thrillist writes, "boasts a summer nostalgia of sorts."

Customers venturing out to either a "treat only" Dairy Queen or one of the chain's Grill & Chill locations will likely recognize the festival-inspired Cotton Candy Blizzard, which has been a major crowd-pleaser for DQ customers since at least 2015 and is currently the ice cream shop's April Blizzard of the Month. The fan-favorite flavor is back along with the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard that Dairy Queen's website describes as a combination of "red, delicious, sweet cherry and decadent choco-chunks with our signature soft serve," as well as the Girl Scout Thin Mint Blizzard that has been a seasonal staple since debuting in 2008. Rounding out the list of returners is the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard that takes after Nestle's popular ice cream truck treat of the same name.