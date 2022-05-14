Why A Food Network Star Was Just Sentenced To Life In Prison

Ariel Robinson and her husband Austin claimed the emergency resulted from their foster child consuming too much water (via Greenville News). However, the evidence said otherwise. However, Victoria Smith died from serious "blunt force" injuries. Austin Robinson gave a disturbing explanation: He claimed that Ariel wasn't satisfied with how fast the 3-year-old was eating pancakes and responded violently.

Austin went on to claim that, while he was allegedly outside, he heard Ariel harming the child for as much as an hour, according to Deadline. When he pleaded guilty in April, he also said of his wife, "I told her you went too far this time and I should've stopped it." In an attempt to weaken his credibility, a defense attorney asked about past lies. For instance, he falsely claimed to have gotten his GED, lied about his employment status, and secretly pawned belongings.

Ariel accused the 3-year-old's brother of violent behavior. Yet, a medical examination cast doubt on Ariel's account. So severe were the injuries that pediatric doctor Dr. Christina Goben declared them "the worst I've seen." E! News reports that all episodes of "Worst Cooks in America" featuring Robinson have been removed.