What You Need To Know About The Nationwide Ice Cream Recall

Cult-favorite ice cream brand Van Leeuwen is adored by fans across the U.S. for its selection of unique flavors, as well as an impressive range of vegan options. One glance at its website displays upward of 20 dairy-free ice creams, including classics like Mint Chip and creative varieties like Passion Fruit Layer Cake.

That said, if you recently bought a pint of Van Leeuwen ice cream you should be aware that on May 10, the brand announced a voluntary recall of 2,185 pints of its dairy-free Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk flavor due to an undeclared tree nut ingredient. Tree nuts are a common food allergen that can put some people at risk of life-threatening anaphylaxis. Impacted items were distributed to retailers nationwide and come in cylindrical 14-ounce pints with an orange-colored design.

At the time of writing, Van Leeuwen is still investigating the exact source of the allergen, which is believed to be cashews and pistachios. The company decided to pull the treat from shelves after one customer informed the company they experienced an allergic reaction after eating it. However, the FDA urges customers with sensitivity to any tree nuts (including pecans, hazelnuts, cashews, Brazil Nuts, and pine nuts) to dispose of the affected products to avoid a potential reaction. Per Mayo Clinic, possible signs of an allergic response are hives and nausea, as well as swelling of the mouth, skin, eyes, and throat. More serious reactions include shortness of breath, throat tightening, rapid pulse, and lightheadedness. If you or someone near you experiences any of these symptoms, seek urgent medical help.