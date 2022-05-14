The 'Totally Indefensible' Problem With The Beer At These Airports

It's no secret that buying food, drinks, or souvenirs at the airport will cost you much more than at a normal store, but in some situations, travelers have no choice. There are some hacks that can save you money. For instance, Sophie-Claire Hoeller, a travel correspondent for Insider, recommended bringing your own empty water bottle through security, because buying bottled water could cost you double what it would at a normal convenience store.

When it comes to airport food, though, options are limited for what you can bring through security, especially if you don't have extra time for agents to inspect it (via TSA's official website). Unfortunately for our wallets, high airport prices are something we have all become accustomed to. Back in 2010, The LA Times observed that even when someone heads to McDonald's in the airport in an effort to not break the bank, prices could be at least 10% higher than "street prices."

Even though soaring prices are old news, sometimes the sky really is the limit. When one customer tweeted about the outrageous pricing of beer at LaGuardia, they got the attention of news outlets and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.