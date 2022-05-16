Instagram Is Envious Of Ina Garten's French 'Breakfast Of Champions'

Instagram, along with most social media, is not a reflection of a person's entire existence, but rather (often carefully curated) snapshots of one's life. Although we know this, it's difficult not to envy Ina Garten. After all, there's her sprawling property, fabulous Hamptons parties, the luxurious "barn" for cooking and entertaining (via Oprah Daily), the admiration of millions of fans, and a staggering net worth of $60 million.

Another benefit of being Ina is traveling. Her Insta followers have been treated to scenes from her latest excursion in Paris, where she owns an apartment in a food-centric neighborhood in the city's 7th arrondissement. In a post just after arriving in the City of Light, Garten said it was her first trip to Paris in more than two years and added "For the next two weeks, I'll take you to some of my favorite places. Stay tuned."

As promised, Garten has been posting about her escapades with husband Jeffrey, and one of her Parisian pics is sparking some serious envy amongst her followers. On what appears to be a small, round cafe table, Garten shares what looks like a delicious hot café au lait, two sliced baguettes with melting pats of butter, and some adorable and fancy-looking miniature jars of jams and jellies.