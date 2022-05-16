Yogurtland's New Soft-Serve Flavor Lets You Have Breakfast For Dessert

Admit it. You've had breakfast for dinner more than once. And we can't blame you because who doesn't love breakfast for dinner? Some eggs, sausage, bacon, and French toast can make the perfect evening meal. There's never a wrong time of the day to whip up some breakfast.

Now, the Yogurtland chain of frozen yogurt shops invites you to enjoy breakfast for dessert. Well, sort of. They're not serving up whipped cream-dolloped omelets or eggs covered with chocolate sauce, but their latest yogurt flavor is meant to invoke one of the most delicious breakfasts out there, blueberry pancakes.

Of course, blueberry frozen yogurt has been around forever, but blueberry pancake-flavored yogurt? Although the Yogurtland website and the chain's Instagram account don't supply many details on the new offering, we imagine (or hope) there is some maple syrup in it to compliment the fresh blueberries that go into this limited-time-only offering. According to the Yogurtland website, anyone can enjoy the new flavor because it is plant-based and made from oat milk. It will be offered through June 5, 2022.