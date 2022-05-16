The Seasonal Chips Aldi Shoppers Can't Stop Buying

Between picnics, barbecues, pool parties, and beach days, summer is when a lot of people do some serious snacking. And though you may have been preparing for the season by learning how to cook the best barbecue, at the end of the day, nothing hits the spot after a long day of sunshine-filled activities like a cold drink and a bowl of chips. And now, there's one chip flavor at Aldi that fans on Instagram say are so good, you might want to think twice about buying them because they're "very addicting."

The chips in question? Casa Mamita's Organic Mexican-Style Street Corn Flavored Big Dipper Corn Chips, which retail for $2.29 per bag and are one of Aldi's summer seasonal items. The shape of the chips is akin to Fritos scoops, and they're dusted with a Mexican street corn flavoring. Last year, Aldi's street corn dip had shoppers divided, but judging by the comments on a recent Instagram post by @AldiFavoriteFinds, people are anything but divided over this summery new chip flavor.