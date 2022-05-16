A Crash In Texas Spilled 35,000 Pounds Of Eggs Onto The Interstate

Eggs have been in the news a lot lately. First, the real reason egg prices are rising has been identified as an outbreak of avian flu, and that's also the reason free-range eggs are temporarily going away in some areas. Most recently, there's been another egg disaster that's not related to the avian flu but is still making the news thanks to the huge mess it caused.

If you've ever seen an 18-wheeler driving by on the freeway and wondered what would happen if it was filled with eggs and happened to tip over, well, your curiosity is about to be satisfied. That's exactly what happened on Monday, May 16, reports KWTX. An 18-wheeler loaded with between 30,000 to 35,000 pounds of eggs hit a support pillar of a bridge in Dallas, and when it did, the trailer holding the eggs "ripped" open. The eggs, their cartons, and boxes holding the cartons tumbled onto the highway. Thankfully, the driver of the truck wasn't injured, but the accident left a load of litter in its wake.