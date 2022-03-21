The Reason Free-Range Eggs Are Temporarily Going Away In The UK

If you love eating eggs for breakfast, then there's a good chance that, along with conventional eggs, you've seen both cage-free and free-range eggs on the grocery store shelves when doing your shopping. They weren't always so popular, but, in recent years, several major global brands have announced that they're switching to cage-free eggs, including Unilever and Nestle, which both have a goal to use only cage-free eggs by 2025 (via Market Data Forecast).

But there is a difference between cage-free and free-range eggs. While cage-free eggs come from hens that are uncaged, they do usually still live indoors. Free-range eggs, however, come from hens that get to go outside.

That difference is what's behind the current free-range egg shortage in the United Kingdom. Yes, there have been many supply chain disruptions and grocery shortages due to COVID-19 over the past couple of years, but that's actually not the issue facing the U.K. egg industry right now.

They are dealing with a virus, but this one is affecting mostly just birds: avian flu.