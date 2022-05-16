The Reason An IHOP Fight Just Went Viral On TikTok

When you think of hand-to-hand combat and violence, you probably aren't thinking about breakfast. It might be safe to say you've never had to dodge a fist or incapacitate an opponent just to grab a seat at a buffet. But, for reasons that are unknown to us, restaurants and public displays of violence seem to be strange bedfellows.

For example, in 2018, a Denny's in New Jersey witnessed a 15-person brawl for reasons unknown, resulting in one arrest and $2,500 dollars in damage (via The Daily Journal). Back in February, a Golden Corral in Pennsylvania degenerated into a WWE-style free-for-all, complete with the throwing of chairs, because someone apparently cut the line for steak (via NBC Philadelphia). Now, the International House of Pancakes, better known to us as IHOP, was caught serving not just pancakes but also side orders of wanton destruction.

As one TikTok video shows, a man can be seen yelling and whining at a waitress before he throws a glass at her feet. Fortunately, a police offer was able to remove the man from the premises before anyone was hurt.

Even more shocking than the man's behavior was the reason why he threw his fit in the first place.