Ben & Jerry's New Ice Cream Flavor Is Inspired By A Classic Summer Treat

While screams for ice cream can be heard all year round, it's unsurprising that they hit the highest number on the decibel scale during the warmer months. According to the International Dairy Food Association, peak ice cream production occurs from March to July in the United States, with July — a.k.a. National Ice Cream Month — being when ice cream makers churn out more of the frozen dairy treat than any other time of the year.

If you've ever perused the freezer section of your local grocery store (which we're willing to bet you have, considering the fact that the average American downs close to 23 pounds of ice cream and other frozen desserts per year), you know that there's no shortage of options when it comes to the summer staple. However, if you're looking to stock your freezer with the best of the best, most ice cream fanatics would probably tell you that Ben & Jerry's is some of the best store-bought ice cream around. With nearly 100 different flavors that range from timeless vanilla to decadent salted caramel brownie, the Vermont-based dessert giant has a treat for just about everyone, including fans who are vegan or dairy-free. According to a press release, the brand has just expanded its arsenal even further with the release of a new flavor featuring elements of another classic summer treat.