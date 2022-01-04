The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.

Regardless of your flavor of choice, it seems that we all have our preferred brands as well, whether it's a pint of Ben & Jerry's or a half gallon tub of Breyer's. To figure out what's worth buying the next time you find yourself wandering down the freezer aisle, Mashed polled more than 600 people across the country on their favorite store-bought ice cream brand. Here's which one more than a quarter of Americans dubbed their favorite.