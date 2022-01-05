Ben & Jerry's Has Great News For Vegan Fans

Fans of Ben & Jerry's vegan-approved lineup of flavors are in for a real treat (or two!) with the announcement of a sweet new duo of lactose-free desserts. The famed Vermont-based company, which was founded in the '70s by friends and ice cream enthusiasts Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, has concocted countless classic flavors over the years, from Chunky Monkey to Half-Baked to a Mashed readers' favorite, Chocolate Macadamia.

Now, the iconic ice cream brand is back with special flavors for vegan and lactose-intolerant dessert lovers in the form of two brand-new additions to their popular non-dairy line. Like all of the company's dairy-free pints, which are all certified vegan and made with either almond milk or sunflower butter, their latest offerings "have a creamy, dreamy texture that makes a perfect blank canvas for [Ben & Jerry's] Flavor Gurus' wild creations," according to the brand.

The company's past vegan options have included more than 20 variations on classic Ben & Jerry's flavors, like Phish Food, Cherry Garcia, and Peanut Butter Half-Baked, as well as traditional favorites like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Mint Chocolate Cookie, as well as celebrity collaborations including Colin Kaepernick's Change the Whirled and The Tonight Dough, per the official website.