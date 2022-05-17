Costco Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Unique Barbecue Sauce

Summer is barbecue season. And though the best brand of barbecue sauce according to 48% of people polled by Mashed was Sweet Baby Ray's, there are so many varieties to choose from and so many new types that come out every year — it's hard to limit the pantry to being stocked with just one bottle.

In the US, the most popular styles of barbecue sauce tend to be based on America's regional barbecues, like sticky-sweet Kansas City sauce or smoky and tangy Kentucky style. But we're not the only country that barbecues, and there's one Internationally-inspired barbecue sauce that Costco fans can't get enough of this year. It comes from the brand Bachan's, and it's called The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce. Instead of a tomato and vinegar base, which is so common in traditional US barbecue sauces, this sauce has a base of mirin and soy sauce, and it's flavored with green onion, ginger, and garlic (via Bachan's). It's now available at Costco stores and fans on Instagram were raving about its uniquely delicious flavor.