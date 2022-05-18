Shake Shack Evolves Its Menu By Adding Plant-Based Dessert Options
Plant-based products are all the rage right now, and many fast food restaurants have gotten in on the game. There's Burger King's Impossible Whopper, plant-based chorizo at Chipotle, and even vegan beef at Panda Express. While many of those chains feature plant-based products as meat substitutes (in place of burgers or chicken), Shake Shack is wooing would-be customers with plant-based desserts, per Yahoo! Finance.
Shake Shack is accomplishing this with the help of a food technology company called NotCo. The desserts are reported to have "the same rich flavor, creaminess, and functionality as the existing items," Yahoo! Finance says.
According to Yahoo! Finance, the two desserts will drop for a limited time only just in time for customers in New York and South Florida to cool off this summer. Locations that will carry the new non-dairy chillers include Garden Mall, Winter Park, Miami Beach, The Falls Coral Gables, Astor Place, Harlem, Midtown East, Battery Park City, and Upper East Side Shake Shack spots.
More details on the plant-based Shake Shack desserts
The two plant-based Shake Shack options being tested this summer are designed to appeal to chocolate lovers. First, there's the Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake, which the company describes as both "chocolatey" and "creamy." It's made with non-dairy frozen custard "hand spun with NotMilk™." Then, there's the Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard, which is similar to the shake but served in a bowl in scoop form. Despite their seemingly traditional taste and texture, the two treats are totally devoid of eggs and dairy. This is good news for people who are either sensitive to dairy/eggs, or who embrace a vegan lifestyle.
Shake Shack, which is already well known for having significant dessert options, is clearly pumped about the menu expansion. Meal delivery service Postmates responded to the announcement tweet saying, "You had us at custard," and another user said, "Can't wait until we get it in Seattle." Considering plant-based eaters in particular areas of New York and Florida will be serving as guinea pigs for the time being, it may be up to them to decide if the vegan treats expand to other Shake Shacks.