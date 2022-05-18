Shake Shack Evolves Its Menu By Adding Plant-Based Dessert Options

Plant-based products are all the rage right now, and many fast food restaurants have gotten in on the game. There's Burger King's Impossible Whopper, plant-based chorizo at Chipotle, and even vegan beef at Panda Express. While many of those chains feature plant-based products as meat substitutes (in place of burgers or chicken), Shake Shack is wooing would-be customers with plant-based desserts, per Yahoo! Finance.

Shake Shack is accomplishing this with the help of a food technology company called NotCo. The desserts are reported to have "the same rich flavor, creaminess, and functionality as the existing items," Yahoo! Finance says.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the two desserts will drop for a limited time only just in time for customers in New York and South Florida to cool off this summer. Locations that will carry the new non-dairy chillers include Garden Mall, Winter Park, Miami Beach, The Falls Coral Gables, Astor Place, Harlem, Midtown East, Battery Park City, and Upper East Side Shake Shack spots.