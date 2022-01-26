Panda Express Is Testing Out 2 Plant-Based Meals. Here's Where To Try Them

Fast food chains have always regularly expanded and updated their menus, but you might have noticed a more recent trend in which several of these new items are plant-based. These include Chipotle's plant-based chorizo, as well as a meatless sandwich from Pret-A-Manger, to name just a couple. And if plant-based American-Chinese fast food is what you're after, you can find that at Panda Express.

According to VegNews, Panda Express is currently testing out two dishes containing Beyond Meat's vegan beef: mapo tofu and string beans. While the mapo tofu is garlicky and spicy, the string beans come with a garlic sauce that packs more savoriness than heat. Chefs intend for customers to eat the tofu with white rice and the beans with chow mein. These two dishes are now available until February 23, but only at one location in Pasadena, California. This particular restaurant is home to the company's Innovation Kitchen, "a real-time testing environment" for chefs to see customers' reactions to developing menu items, a Panda Express executive told VegNews.