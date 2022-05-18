Aldi Shoppers Can't Decide Which Frozen Desserts Are Best

With summer right around the corner, there are so many new and exciting possibilities to look forward to. From weekends at the lake and bonfires on the beach to road trips with friends and visits to the drive-in movie theater, everyone has their own summer traditions that they look forward to. But one thing that everyone can enjoy this summer? All of the most popular summer recipes. Hot stews and heavy casseroles have gone into hibernation, and fresh and colorful salads, grilled hot dogs and burgers, and simple cobblers are in season once again (via Taste of Home). Whether you are planning a backyard barbecue or a summer soiree, there are so many light and refreshing meals that you can whip up — but no meal is truly complete without a dessert.

During the hottest months of the year, chilled desserts serve more than one purpose. Not only are sweet treats delicious, but they also help cool you down on sweltering summer days. Not to mention, trips to the local ice cream shoppe or popsicles by the pool are often traditions that families enjoy year after year. If you are stocking your freezer with frozen goodies for the summer, Aldi just released an assortment of frosty treats for the season — and fans can't seem to decide which one they are most excited about.