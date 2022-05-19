Kraken Rum Just Got Into The Canned Cocktail Game

Ready-to-drink cocktails in a can are on the rise and The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is wading into these waters, releasing a mix of their own. CNBC reported that premixed cocktails in a can sales spiked in 2021, raking in $1.6 billion. They even took over the coveted second-place spot for volume consumption, trailing on the heels of vodka. Now many a brand is jumping on the bandwagon. The classic soft drink, Fresca, has thrown its hat into the ring of ready-to-drink cocktails, partnering with spirits brand Constellation, as has Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel to create the Social Hour Harvest Whiskey Sour (via Robb Report).

Per PYMNTS, these partnerships are popping up everywhere. Diageo, the creator of a suite of alcoholic beer and alcohol that includes Guinness, Don Julio Tequila, Johnnie Walker, and Ketel One Vodka acquired a new canning plant with the aspiration of grabbing their slice of the ready to drink cocktail market. So, it makes perfect sense for Kraken rum to join the club. Per an announcement reported by Bar Business, the makers of this spirit are encouraging imbibers to "Krak open" their new line of ready-to-drink cocktails this summer and enjoy these premixed drinks at backyard parties and barbecues.