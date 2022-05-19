Aldi Just Went Retro, And Shoppers Are Ready To Upgrade Their Kitchens
Retro kitchens are making a huge comeback — particularly funky appliances that harken memories of your grandmother. And why not? Adorned in fun colors, these chunky toasters, round kettles, and stubby fridges are very cool. And, unlike today's sleek and modern offerings, these have character.
Why are appliances that resemble those of yesteryear so popular in an era that covets the newest technologies like a magpie collects shiny things? It turns out that it's not just because stainless steel acts like a grease smear and fingerprint magnet. Home expert Kristiana Laugen tells The Spruce that people appear to be drawn to things that "give them a connection to the past" and that this trend is showing itself in entertainment, fashion, and the kitchen. CBC adds that the pandemic has brought about a resurgence of things from a bygone era like using sourdough starters, visiting the drive-in, and taking up old-school roller-skating.
Retro designs are even coming back for fast food chains like Burger King and KFC. People seem to be attempting to recapture an earlier and better time — one without masking, distancing, and fear from the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance. And Aldi is making it easier to transform your cook space into one that echoes the past.
These appliance are very affordable, too
Yes, Aldi has recently introduced a line of retro appliances by Ambiano, and they are priced to sell. Ranging from $12.99 to $34.99, the lineup includes a two-slice toaster, electric kettle, egg boiler, milk frother, immersion blender, coffee maker, portable blender, and more. These old-school kitchen appliances are available in blue sage or cream. Compared to expensive retro-styled brands like Smeg, Big Chill, and KitchenAid, these culinary tools are budget-friendly, enabling some to re-outfit their whole kitchen. In a time when gas and food prices are at an all-time high, it feels extra good to find a deal.
Naturally, Instagrammers are excited about these fashionable finds, with one user wishing she had picked up the toaster when she was at Aldi, another admiring the light blue color some of the appliances come in, and many saying how much they want the frother specifically. If you're in the market for a kitchen refresh after all of that pandemic-inspired sourdough baking, these may be exactly what you need.