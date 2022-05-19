Aldi Just Went Retro, And Shoppers Are Ready To Upgrade Their Kitchens

Retro kitchens are making a huge comeback — particularly funky appliances that harken memories of your grandmother. And why not? Adorned in fun colors, these chunky toasters, round kettles, and stubby fridges are very cool. And, unlike today's sleek and modern offerings, these have character.

Why are appliances that resemble those of yesteryear so popular in an era that covets the newest technologies like a magpie collects shiny things? It turns out that it's not just because stainless steel acts like a grease smear and fingerprint magnet. Home expert Kristiana Laugen tells The Spruce that people appear to be drawn to things that "give them a connection to the past" and that this trend is showing itself in entertainment, fashion, and the kitchen. CBC adds that the pandemic has brought about a resurgence of things from a bygone era like using sourdough starters, visiting the drive-in, and taking up old-school roller-skating.

Retro designs are even coming back for fast food chains like Burger King and KFC. People seem to be attempting to recapture an earlier and better time — one without masking, distancing, and fear from the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance. And Aldi is making it easier to transform your cook space into one that echoes the past.