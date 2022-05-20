The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

The social media explosion that happened shortly after @JohnWRichKid tweeted that the Costco hot dog combo price was increasing by $1 shows how serious people are about this staple item. "When inflation impacts the price of wholesale Glizzys you know you are in a recession," replied one Twitter user. "I was told things were gona get worse but I never could have imagined it would get this bad," commented another.

As the old saying goes, don't believe everything you read on the internet, because this claim had no basis at all. In fact, the original author of the tweet announced that they were planning to stir up trouble the day before, telling people to turn on their notifications. Even the Republican Conference of the United States House of Representatives fell for the rouse, tweeting that "#Bidenflation comes for everything."

Simultaneously, news of Costco's plummeting stock price was circling the internet. According to InvestorPlace, Costco's stock dropped 11.9% on Wednesday afternoon due to investors' caution around the effects of inflation. The investors' concerns were intensified after Target and Walmart released their earnings reports since the stores are in the same market as the warehouse club (via InvestorPlace). So, while @JohnWRichKid's tweet gave false information about the rising price of hot dogs at the Costco food court, citing inflation as an issue for the retailer was accurate whether or not it was intentional.