The Huge Change Starbucks Just Announced For Its Russian Locations

The first Starbucks in Russia opened in 2007 inside of Moscow's Mega Khimki shopping center, per The Moscow Times. Since then, the chain has licensed roughly 130 coffee shops in the country. But now, reports CNBC, Starbucks has announced the end of its 15-year run in Russia due to the country's continuing attacks on Ukraine. The move is similar to the huge change McDonald's just made with its Russian restaurants, as well as shifts taken by several non-food businesses — like Exxon Mobil and British American Tobacco — which recently announced plans to exit the country as pressure builds to take a stand; "Boycott McDonald's" was even trending on Twitter before the company confirmed its departure from Russia.

Starbucks itself doesn't actually own or operate any cafes in Russia — all of the locations in the country are licensed. The company already suspended the business of those locations, which have been placed on hold since March 8. At the time, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said of the decision: "We condemn the unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia, and our hearts go out to all those affected." The company had said its stores would remain open in Russia but would donate their profits to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. Now, it seems Starbucks is taking things further, deciding to close the 130 licensed cafes in Russia that represent 1% of the company's revenue.