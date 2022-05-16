The Huge Change McDonald's Just Made With Its Russian Restaurants

After 30 years, McDonald's has just announced plans to shutter all its restaurant locations in Russia. The global burger chain opened its first location in the country in 1990, right after the fall of the Berlin Wall. However, in light of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, the company has stated they plan on selling all 850 of the restaurants in the country to a local buyer, according to QSR Magazine.

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia "launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," according to Al Jazeera. In March, McDonald's temporarily closed all of its restaurant locations in both Russia and Ukraine, although it continued to pay the salaries of current employees. Now, the company has officially decided to make the closures in Russia permanent.

"This is a complicated issue that's without precedent and with profound consequences," McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in a statement, explaining, "It is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. And it is impossible to imagine the Golden Arches representing the same hope and promise that led us to enter the Russian market 32 years ago" (via the BBC).