Why Showcasing Vietnamese Cooking Is So Important To TikToker Soy Nguyen - Exclusive

As Asian hate crimes continue to thwart the news cycle, Mashed asked Soy Nguyen if she ever feels any pressure or pride to represent the Asian culture. She responded, "Regardless of whatever's happening around the world, my biggest identity, or one of my biggest identities, [is] being Vietnamese American." She continued, "That's something that I truly encompass in my content, because if you watch a lot of my content, there's a lot of Vietnamese cooking, a lot of Vietnamese cultural aspects." Nguyen went one step further to say that she will never stop advocating for the Vietnamese American culture.

She went on to explain that recipes and cooking videos inspired her as she isn't a "traditional chef or cook." Instead, the food influencer revealed that her mom cultivated her passion for food through traditional recipes that everyone loves, whether it be for the Sunday church group or family gatherings. "I love featuring my mom, and it's been a cool way for me to connect with my roots and to connect with my mom through making the videos," Nguyen said.

She noted that her Bún bò Huế (a beef noodle soup) video is one of her most well-received since commenters enjoyed trying out the dish for themselves. By putting out fun and enjoyable content, the TikToker finds that she will often garner positive energy back on her page. If you still need to sort out dinner tonight, go check out that Bún bò Huế recipe — it is sure to be a household hit.

