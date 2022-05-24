Oreo's New Collaboration Is The Ultimate Sweet And Salty Mashup

If you've ever accidentally sprinkled salt into your coffee or sugar on your French fries, you probably have a visceral sense of the distinction between salty and sweet. And from a chemical standpoint, these two are as different as night and day. But like many odd couplings, the combination of sweet and salty works like a charm. And though pairings like sea salt-studded caramel have been trending in recent years, the human craving for salty-slash-sweet flavors is a tale as old as time.

As Discover Magazine explains it, salty flavors have a way of cancelling out bitterness, thus enhancing the existing sweetness in foods. Plus, foods that are both sweet and salty address two of our most fundamental needs as humans: energy (sugar) and fluid balance (salt). Accordingly, the human body has become evolutionarily programmed to register good feelings when we consume foods that contain this double bang for the buck. And good feelings are what some some Twitter users are looking forward to as Mondelez International, the parent company of both Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, sets up the May 26 launch of its latest snack, which brings together sweet cream-filled Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies with buttery crisp Ritz crackers and a dollop of peanut butter cream, just to salty-sweeten the deal.

There is one small catch, however.