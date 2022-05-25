Lily's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Better-For-You Gummies

If you love candy, then it's time to ring in summer with an extreme ice cream sandwich recipe. But if you prefer fruit and gummies to chocolate and ice cream, then you're in luck because the company Lily's offers a variety of gummies that will "deliver a hint of nostalgia."

In a press release, Lily's announced that it has taken its Lily's Sweet Fruity Gummy Bear Friends and Lily's Tart and Tasty Sour Gummy Worms nationwide, which were previously only available at Walmart. If you spent your childhood eating gummy bears and sour candies, and are looking to revisit those days, then be on the lookout for these gummies. These candies are a part of Hershey's "better-for-you" snacking initiative, with the goal of creating snacks for everyone.

Of course, some Costco shoppers think that they've found the absolute best gummy bears, but what makes Lily's different is that a serving of its gummy bears or sour gummy worms have less than one gram of sugar. The press release calls them "Gummies the go-to, fun treat without the grown-up guilt."