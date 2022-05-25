Lily's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Better-For-You Gummies
If you love candy, then it's time to ring in summer with an extreme ice cream sandwich recipe. But if you prefer fruit and gummies to chocolate and ice cream, then you're in luck because the company Lily's offers a variety of gummies that will "deliver a hint of nostalgia."
In a press release, Lily's announced that it has taken its Lily's Sweet Fruity Gummy Bear Friends and Lily's Tart and Tasty Sour Gummy Worms nationwide, which were previously only available at Walmart. If you spent your childhood eating gummy bears and sour candies, and are looking to revisit those days, then be on the lookout for these gummies. These candies are a part of Hershey's "better-for-you" snacking initiative, with the goal of creating snacks for everyone.
Of course, some Costco shoppers think that they've found the absolute best gummy bears, but what makes Lily's different is that a serving of its gummy bears or sour gummy worms have less than one gram of sugar. The press release calls them "Gummies the go-to, fun treat without the grown-up guilt."
What flavors do Lily's gummy candies come in?
So what fruit flavors can customers choose from in Lily's Gummy Bears and Lily's Sour Gummy Worms? If you love berries and citrus, then these gummy candies might satisfy your taste buds. Lily's Gummy Bears now come in raspberry, strawberry, orange, and lemon (per PR Newswire). The announcement also details that the Sour Gummy Worms come in two flavors, lemon-raspberry and apple-peach.
Michael Rabinovitz, Director of Lily's Sweets, shares "The love for gummies nationwide is growing while the desire for better-for-you snacking options continues," and goes on to describe the treats as "gummy snacks that truly stand apart with less than one gram of sugar."
Lily's Sweets posted the Better For You snacks to Instagram on May 7, with the caption "A little sweet & sour never hurt anyone," along with a fun emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with some sharing their excitement to have already found them at stores such as Target, and others disappointed they haven't been able to locate the Gummy worm variety yet.