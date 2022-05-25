Elon Musk Is Finally Ready To Open His First Restaurant

The richest person in the world is looking to add a little something extra to his work portfolio. Now that Elon Musk has thrust himself into the space, automotive, tequila, and social media industries, the next natural step is ... the restaurant business? If history is any indication, what Musk wants, Musk usually gets.

Per a report by Eater LA, the wannabe Twitter owner has long wanted to open, "some kind of drive-in restaurant, movie theater, and electric vehicle charging compound." He originally announced this intention via Twitter back in 2018, saying, "Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA."

Possibly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Musk has only just now gotten around to filing the paperwork. Rumor has it that the new venture will be on the site of a Shakey's pizza location on Santa Monica Boulevard. The new business would likely take advantage of the entire 9,300 square feet worth of space.