Elon Musk's Tweet About Buying Coca-Cola Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Tesla founder Elon Musk appears to be flying on a high after the Twitter board accepted his offer to buy the company and go private for $44 billion, per The Wall Street Journal.
And even though media watchers such as those at Reuters say there is reason to believe the deal won't go through, it costs nothing to dream. And Musk did just that by first proposing changes to the social media network, saying: "Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages," before dreaming up ways of spending the billions he has in his bank. Among them came another pie-in-the-sky remark: "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."
Musk's post picked up a mammoth 3.1 million likes, with many followers giving the billionaire suggestions on what he should acquire next. Suggestions ranged from "buy[ing] TikTok and delet[ing] it" and buying Facebook and deleting that. A third Twitter user also suggested Musk buy YouTube, saying, "It's as bad as Twitter. You should buy ESPN and make it about sports again too. Also, buying me a house would be cool too." And another Twitter user argued that Musk is "a living and breathing argument for a 90% top tax rate."
Twitter was divided over Musk's comment
Another Twitter user suggested Elon Musk "buy McDonald's and fix all of the ice cream machines..." in a mock tweet, to which Musk responded, "Listen, I can't do miracles ok."
But other Twitter users weren't as amused, and they used the opportunity to take potshots at the billionaire for not putting his billions to better use. One user challenged Musk by tweeting back: "Really? Folks were alre[a]dy questioning how your using your money but this just proofs [sic] you have evil ideas. Drugs may be legal in your home country Australia but we banned them here. Learn." Another shot back, "@elonmusk Weren't you the guy who said he was going to end world hunger?"
In case the billionaire needed a reality check, this twitter user took the time to remind Musk that, in fact, acquiring the food conglomerate was not an option. "Elon, you are too poor to buy Coca-Cola," they tweeted, along with an image of Coca-Cola's stock price and its eye-watering market cap.