Elon Musk's Tweet About Buying Coca-Cola Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Tesla founder Elon Musk appears to be flying on a high after the Twitter board accepted his offer to buy the company and go private for $44 billion, per The Wall Street Journal.

And even though media watchers such as those at Reuters say there is reason to believe the deal won't go through, it costs nothing to dream. And Musk did just that by first proposing changes to the social media network, saying: "Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages," before dreaming up ways of spending the billions he has in his bank. Among them came another pie-in-the-sky remark: "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

Musk's post picked up a mammoth 3.1 million likes, with many followers giving the billionaire suggestions on what he should acquire next. Suggestions ranged from "buy[ing] TikTok and delet[ing] it" and buying Facebook and deleting that. A third Twitter user also suggested Musk buy YouTube, saying, "It's as bad as Twitter. You should buy ESPN and make it about sports again too. Also, buying me a house would be cool too." And another Twitter user argued that Musk is "a living and breathing argument for a 90% top tax rate."