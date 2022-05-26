Padma Lakshmi Swears By This One Ingredient - Exclusive

"A nice ingredient that I've been using a lot lately is pomegranate molasses," Lakshmi told Mashed, explaining that shoppers can find the item in Middle Eastern markets or on online sites. The "Top Chef" host particularly appreciates the sticky, sweetness of the molasses and recommends it paired with a particular cheese: "I even sometimes will drizzle it all over Boursin. It's beautiful. It's sticky and tiny, and then you have this crumbly creamy texture of the Boursin."

Thanks to its unique flavor profile, pomegranate molasses can pair well with savory or sweet items. Lakshmi has compared it to balsamic vinegar, and has also found ways to turn it into salad dressings.

Lakshmi said she discovered pomegranate molasses years ago. "I first fell in love with Persian cooking when I was young," she explained. "And then in doing 'Taste the Nation,' I had the opportunity to go and be with the community in Los Angeles, and I remembered how much I loved it."

While Lakshmi judged the Piglet cookbook prize, one of the finalists had also incorporated pomegranate molasses into a recipe, reminding Lakshmi how great the ingredient tasted. "She reminded me of how wonderful this ingredient is," she recalled. "I just love it."

Check out Lakshmi's collaboration with Maison Boursin and catch new episodes of "Top Chef" Thursdays on Bravo at 8:00 p.m. ET.